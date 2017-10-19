Last week, two upcoming Moto Mods were shown off online. We saw the Polaroid Insta-share Printer and the Amazon Alexa Speaker. It’s been a while since we were introduced to a new accessory. The last one was the 360-degree camera mod. We’re not worried if they will be obsolete soon because Motorola promised three generations of compatibility for Moto Mods. This means the first-gen Moto Mods will also be compatible with upcoming models at least until next year.

We don’t have information yet about the Polaroid printer Moto Mod but the Moto Smart Speaker is now ready. This add-on device brings the skills of Alexa near your Moto Z phone. It’s having your own smart speaker ala Echo Dot or that Garmin Speak we told you about yesterday.

Your Moto Z with the Moto Smart Speaker turns to an even smarter mobile device because you can start speaking voice commands and manage your smart home even when you’re remote. It can even let you create and recall important lists. Ask Alexa just about everything to do anything and your wish is its command.

The Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa easily snaps on your Moto Z. It can be docked on your desk for easier charging so you can get a maximum of 15 hours of battery. This product will be ready in November for $149.99 in several key markets where the Moto Z and Alexa are available.

SOURCE: Motorola