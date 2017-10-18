There’s still the debate whether to trust Alexa or the Google Assistant. We know most people in the Android community will say go for the tech giant’s voice assistant because it has more knowledge, having an advantage because the company has a bigger database. Some will recommend Alexa because it’s direct to the point and can be more focused at times.

The decision will be really up to you and your needs. Maybe, just maybe, this idea that Alexa gives you a list of what you need to do for the day can be a deal maker. The smart assistant already knows To-Do and Shopping lists but with an update, Alexa can do more. It will share with you any list of any type as needed by you. Feel free to create, manage, and then recall any list. You can also make as many lists as possible.

All you need to do is say “Alexa, create a list”, give a name for the list, and then start listing items. Alexa will remember and save your list and recall whenever you ask for it. You can also access the list from the Alexa app and even sync all your lists with related services.

The Alexa update will roll out anytime soon so watch out for any alert or notification.

VIA: SlashGear