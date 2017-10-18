Garmin may be more known for its GPS trackers and fitness smartwatches but the brand also comes up with other devices like the VIRB 360 action cam and the Quatix 5 smartphone. Now it wants to enter the smart speaker arena which isn’t saturated yet. This one will come with Alexa so it’s actually just like a smaller Echo Dot.

The Garmin Speak is not really a full smart speaker. It’s small and can be easily mounted in your car for a safe and comfortable hands-free access to Alexa while you drive. With Alexa at your beck and call, it can do a lot of tasks for you like search for information, check the traffic or weather, read the news, stream music, and play audiobooks among others. Alexa knows thousands of skills you’d be surprised at what this cloud-based voice service can do.

Alexa going with you on your travel, you won’t get lost because you can ask the Garmin Speak for directions to any destination. Just say, “Alexa, ask Garmin….” and then Garmin will provide the information that will be spoken by Alexa.

Amazon Alexa’s Vice President of Automotive shared this statement: “Our vision is that the Alexa service will be everywhere our customers want it, including inside the car.” Alexa and Garmin’s partnership will definitely help the consumers accomplish numerous things inside their smart home, cart, or just about anywhere.

SOURCE: Garmin