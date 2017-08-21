Motorola has been offering the Moto 360 Sport line since 2015. It has received a next-gen model already but we’re only waiting for it to be updated to the last Android Wear version. Over a year since it got Android Wear 1.5, it’s now ready for Android Wear 2.0. Finally, the new wearable platform from Google has arrived for the Moto 360 Sport. This means the new features and enhancements the ASUS ZenWatch 3, Huawei Watch, and the RunIQ recently received will now be available on this variant of the Moto 360.

The Moto 360 2nd Gen received the same update recently but for the Sport version, it’s only now that Motorola is rolling out the software update. If you get this one, note that you can no longer downgrade to the older version.

Some of the changes include the On-watch Play Store so you can check and download apps directly on the device. The Material design & app launcher has been optimized so you will notice a new design for the launcher and card stream. Press the side button to display the apps in an arc and rearrange them.

The Input method & Smart Reply now allows expansion of the notification and tapping to respond from the device. You can also draw an emoji, type, write, or dictate the answer when you want to reply to a message. The Google Assistant is also ready on your wrist once Android Wear 2.0 is activated. Just say “Ok Google” and it will do a lot of things for you.

Extend battery life with the Lightweight Doze mode while some Side button functions have changed. And of course, as with any other software updates, this one includes important bug fixes for stability and performance improvement.

SOURCE: Lenovo