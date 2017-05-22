Sony will remain in the business because there is still a market for Xperia phones. The Japanese mobile company has decided to stay after 2016 as it was supposedly its make-or-break year. We expected that to happen because the Xperia devices have proven time and again that they can thrive in regions where Samsung and other Chinese OEMs are saturating the market. Sony’s phones may not be the top sellers but there are models that are really impressive.

Next to be introduced by the company are three new Xperia X phones. Rumor has it these three will be unveiled soon: the Sony Xperia X1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, and the Xperia XZ1. The Sony Xperia X1 will be an upper mid-range device with a small 5-inch display screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, 2800mah battery, and a Snapdragon 660 chipset. The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is said to be smaller with only the following: a 4.6-inch screen, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, and the same 2800mAh battery. It may be small but it will be powered by 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 processor.

Meanwhile, the Sony Xperia XZ1 will be the entry-level flagship with a 5.2-inch screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 S0C, and a 3000mAh battery. All three phones are believed to deliver full pixel continuous shooting and probably a 19MP camera.

No further word on pricing and availability because we’re looking at this with a grain of salt for now.

VIA: Playfuldroid