We’re waiting for the next Xperia phone and we’re expecting it will be the Xperia XZ1. Another Sony smartphone has been sighted on the bench marking site Geekbench with G8341. This one is almost similar to the Sony G8441 we earlier saw also on the same website which could now be the Xperia XZ1 Compact. The phone only runs Android 7.1 Nougat but we’re guessing it can be updated to Android O once it is announced and ready to roll out.

The Sony G8341 is believed to the Xperia XZ1 that will sport a 5.2-inch screen with 1080 pixel resolution and a Snapdragon 835 processor. It’s also known as the SO-01K for Japan. If you may remember, the Sony Xperia XZ phone was once known as the SO-01K.

If you may remember that as early as May, we’ve started anticipating for the next Xperia devices as rumors began to spread about this year’s XZ models that include the entry-level flagship Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, and Xperia X1.

Phone is priced at around $860 (€760) which puts it in the premium category. We’re assuming Sony will make the big reveal of the new Xperia XZ phones at the upcoming IFA 2017. It’s happening in the first week of September so we’ll see.

VIA: GSMArena