We know Lenovo and Motorola are set to announce the new Moto G5 family at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Some details of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus have been leaked already and we’re expecting more information and images will be shared in the coming weeks. We’re still not sure about a Moto G5 Play but we’re hopeful it will be released.

More details about a Moto G5 and this time, specs of a device known as Moto G5 XT1672 were listed. This one is the smaller Moto G5 with a 5-inch screen, 1080p display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 32GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, 5MP front-facing cam, 13MP rear camera, and a 2800mAh battery.

If and when Motorola indeed shows off the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at the MWC 2017, then we can expect the new smartphones will be available sometime in March or April. We said Motorola will announce a new phone at the MWC after that G5 Plus prototype was sighted. We’re certain that the Moto M spotted earlier is different from this. At the same time, Motorola has also been busy working on the Nougat updates for other mobile devices, as well as, potential Moto Mods that can be released in the market. We’re hoping we’ll also see them at the upcoming tech event in Barcelona.

