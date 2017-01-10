Motorola has just released the Android Nougat for the Moto G4 and G4 Plus before New Year’s Eve and now we’re hearing news about the Moto G5 Plus. Apparently on Reddit, someone is claiming to have the Moto G5 Plus and is selling it–or at least a prototype. According to the seller, it is not available in the market. Well, we believe that bit that it’s not ready in the market because there is no G5 Plus–yet.

A screenshot was provided with some details on the specs and features. This Moto G5 Plus is said to be ready for launch by March 2017 complete with a 5.5-inch display, Full HD screen (480dpi), 2.0 octa-core Snapdragon 562 processor, Adreno 506, 32GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, 5MP camera, and a 3080mAh battery. This Android 7.0 Nougat-powered smartphone is also listed with a fingerprint sensor. Based on the specs, this can be between the midrange to premium categories.

The seller is showing off and selling the Android phone without any accessories. We don’t know the source but we’re guessing from somewhere in Europe. The screenshot shows some menu options and icons are written in Romanian.

The back panel looks different from the current Moto G4 Plus so maybe there is little truth to this claim. The March 2017 release is possible because it can also be the Mobile World Congress since the tech event will be held on February 27 until March 2.

