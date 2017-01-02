Motorola is busy not only with the recently leaked Moto X phone but also with another series–the Moto M. This isn’t a new one because we’ve seen the gold version already. We said the Moto M will be available soon on India through Flipkart. It was released in China a couple of months ago with a 3050mAh battery after a huge leak.

Now we’re seeing what appears to be a black Moto M as sighted on Weibo. A few images of what’s believed to be the new Moto M were published on the Chinese microblogging site. We’re assuming the leak is from within China where the phone was first released.

A black Moto M looks nice, sleek, and simple compared to the gold version. We’re not thinking this is a totally new model because it was announced only a few months ago. This one could just be a new color variant. There’s no mention of the specs but we know the phone boasts of a 64GB onboard storage, 3GB RAM, 2.2GHz octa-core MTK Helio P15 64-bit processor, 13.97cm Full HD display, 8MP front-facing camera, 16MP PDAF rear camera, ultra-fast fingerprint sensor, and that 3050mAh battery.

Still no information if and when the Moto M will be available outside China and India.

VIA: Weibo