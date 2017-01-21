Motorola will always remain in business because people want affordable phones but still with “okay” specs. Some may prefer premium features but luckily and thankfully to Chinese OEMs, there are devices that come with great value for money. The Lenovo-owned Motorola brand has numerous devices so we have more to choose from. We know Motorola may announce a new smartphone at the MWC 2017 and we’re expecting it will be the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus as sighted on Weibo. Images were previously leaked and now we’ve got more information although still unconfirmed.

The Moto G5 Plus(XT1685) is said to come equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 403PPI, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, Adreno 506 GPU, and cameras between 5MP and 13MP. Meanwhile, the Moto G5 will have slightly lower specs like 3GB RAM and a lower camera sensor. As for the pricing, the G5 will be $249 and the G5 Plus $299.

Note that the Moto G5 Plus just passed through the Indonesian TKDN according to a recent report. It’s still a month before the Mobile World Congress starts so we’re expecting more leaks and rumors about new Motorola phones will be released. Maybe more prototype sighting like the one that went one sale before official market launch. One thing we’re certain of: the Moto G Family lives.

VIA: Motog3.com,