More details are being leaked and shared online about the second-gen Pixel and Pixel XL. We heard the tech giant is already testing the Always On Display. The phones are expected to be powered by Android O and Snapdragon 835 chipset like some of the most recent premium flagships in the market. We’ve heard a number of rumors as well including the idea the headphone jack will be absent.

We’re gathering more information and so far, we know that Pixel XL 2 will boast of something similar to the Edge Sense, multiple display profiles, and Ambient Display Always On. These are the latest we heard after learning that the phone may have a 5.99-inch display, 1440p OLED panel, Snapdragon 835, metal finish two-tone glass, fingerprint scanner, and very small bezels. We’re expecting the smartphone will have better specs compared to its predecessor.

Feature-wise, the Pixel XL 2 may come with a squeezable frame similar to the HTC U11 that can possibly offer a number of other functions to the device. Screen display can be personalized so you can enjoy sRGB mode which you may find on the Display settings.

The rendered image we saw the other day showed a familiar design. The image is getting a follow-up render from Benjamin Geskin‏ who rendered new images based on the photo shared by Android Police. The Google Pixel XL 2 was rendered in two color: Really Blue and Very Silver.

The phone looks like the black model in the early render. The light colors make the Pixel XL 2 more attractive. We’re assuming the final design will look something close to the Very Silver and Really Blue Pixel XL. Let’s wait and see.

