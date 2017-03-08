People were laughing at Apple when they first revealed that they are doing away with the headphone jack with their iPhone 7. But if a leaked document from Google is to be believed, they’re actually considering doing the same for their upcoming Pixel 2 device. While the current Pixel smartphones were harping on the fact that they do still have a place for the headphones jack, they might be singing a different tune eventually. These are still vague rumors though, so they still might change their mind.

An internal Google document was leaked to 9 to 5 Google and even though they did not disclose the details of the file, it seemed to indicate that the jack will be removed for the next iteration of the Pixel smartphone. There is no other, secondary source for this though so it is something that has to be taken with a grain of salt. Other rumors about the Pixel 2 include a variety of new chipsets (either the Snapdragon 83x or Intel chips) and a waterproof technology, but no mention previously of the jack removal.

If it does happen, it can either be a turning point for the regular earphones, giving way to the next generation of lightning type or USB-C type audio accessories. Most OEMs have continue to produce smartphones that still have the headphone jack, including the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8, as per reports.

We won’t see the Pixel 2 anytime soon of course, so rumors about it are still too early. We’ll probably know more, or at least hear more rumors, in the next few months.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google