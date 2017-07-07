The Always-on display mode has been available in several Android-powered phones already. It started when Motorola introduced the Moto X way back in 2013. Samsung also used it on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge and Galaxy Note 7 pictured above. We’re hoping more OEMs will use the technology especially on devices that have OLED screens. Even if a company doesn’t have the Ambient Display as a standard feature, you can still enable it via the AOSP since it is embedded into the code.

It appears Google will use it further and add it to the next Pixel phones. One proof is this line on the Android O Developer Preview 3 running on a Google Pixel:

Doze mode usually refers to Ambient Display. This may be well optimized on the next Pixel phones or Google could just be testing the feature. On Developer Preview 3, the feature isn’t easily accessible so it is probably experimental for now.

Ambient Display mode should be available next on the next-gen Pixel phones as a native feature. There are people and mobile users who find it useful so this bit of news can be good news. We’ll let you know as soon as we have proof the feature is close to being official.

VIA: XDA Developers