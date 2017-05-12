Google is believed to be working on a third phone aside from the ‘walleye and the ‘muskie’. Codenamed this early as ‘taimen’, this next-gen Pixel phone is expected to be a bigger device because the taimen is a large fish. It could also be more of a tablet and may be a follow up to the Pixel C. It’s about time the latter gets a newer sibling.

This taimen was recently caught online, specifically on Geekbench. The rumored Pixel device is believed to be in the process of testing and being benchmarked. It could just be a prototype but we’re happy to see that the Snapdragon 835 processor is listed. It somehow confirms what we already mentioned before– the next-gen pixel phone will run on the latest premium Qualcomm chipset.

The motherboard listed on the page is ‘taimen’ but there’s the octa-core and Qualcomm reference. The device is expected to be high-end so we’re assuming it is the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Memory listed is only 4GB. It can still be considered as premium but newer phones released this 2017 are already on 6GB RAM. This may not be the final list of specs though so anything can change.

Operating system is already Android O. This is good so at least we know the new Pixel will arrive with the latest Android out of the box. We want this to be announced at the upcoming Google I/O 2017 conference but that’s impossible. The Pixel duo was announced only last October. We’re guessing the new Pixel phones will be revealed the same month or maybe a bit earlier around August or September.

VIA: Geekbench

