This is the Taimen. By now you may be confused because we’ve been saying the Pixel XL 2 is already being nixed. Meanwhile, the Taimen is supposed to be the third phone in the Pixel series because Google is said to be working on three phones earlier this year. Looks like the number count is two again as the supposedly third phone becomes the second Pixel–the second-gen Pixel XL. A new rendered image was recently published from information gathered in the past few weeks.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed by Google yet but there are many reliable sources out there. Before the October launch, we’re expecting to hear more accurate information and perhaps a more believable leak if there is such a thing. Like any render, the one you see above may still change. More or less, this will look closer to the next Pixel XL.

So there will be no more muskie. We’re expecting the walleye to be the smaller Pixel 2 while the taimen will now be the Pixel 2 XL (or Pixel XL 2?). The upcoming Pixel phones will run Android O at launch as in the past years where Google would use the new Android version on the new Nexus devices.

LG is rumored to make the device. Design-wise, this one looks like the original Pixel XL with a curved rear. There are a number of changes like sharper corners and the fingerprint scanner is just below the glass window placed on top. The lower body antenna band is no longer there or at least no longer obvious. The phone sports a 6-inch AMOLED display by LG, 2:1 aspect ratio, a small bezel, 3D glass effect on a still flat screen, speaker grill on top, and a front-facing camera. It’s not clear if there will still be a headphone jack.

There’s also another rumor that this one will have something in common with the HTC U11. A squeezable frame similar to HTC’s Edge Sense can be expected. This is the first time we’re hearing about this idea so it sounds exciting. We’re curious if Google’s version will be better.

We can expect the smaller Pixel 2 will also look the same. Still not much details on pricing and availability but we’re certain Google is working on new Pixel phones and they will still be considered as premium devices.

VIA: Android Police