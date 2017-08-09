After the leaked specs and concept images came more image renders. We showed you a quick comparison of the original Pixel XL and the Pixel XL 2 while live photos surfaced online very recently. Now, here are more photos of the next-gen Pixel 2 device in all angles. These images are clearer, giving us a more detailed look of the upcoming Pixel smartphone in not just one color but in other color options available.

These images are said to be based on other live photos and CAD blueprints that were previously released. We like this set of images because they show the Pixel 2 in all angles. Check out the images below:

So there may be five color options: Abundantly Red, Very Silver, Really Blue, Quite Black, and Red/Black combo. They look believable but we know the design and colors may not be final. We’ve been saying Google may be ditching the headphone jack and looks like the company is going that direction. Note that these are still renders so nothing final yet.

We can’t wait to check if most of the information on specs and features we’ve read and received are true including the glass and curved back, bigger cameras, rear fingerprint scanner, 5.6-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2560 × 1312 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, 128GB built-on storage, and a Snapdragon 835 processor. We’ll see.

VIA: PhoneArena