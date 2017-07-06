Google is expected to launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (or is it Pixel XL 2?) in the coming months. We know the tech giant has been working on new flagship devices because we’ve seen and heard a bunch of details. Muskie may be no more but the Walleye and the Taimen are still being reported. The 2nd-gen Pixel XL name may be ditched but we’re still keeping our eyes and ears on the Pixel 2 series.

So far, we know the Google Pixel 2 may arrive in two variants as opposed to the three sizes we’ve been hearing. Obviously, the specs and features will be improved. The Pixel 2 is believed to be equipped with the following: 4.97-inch screen, 1080p AMOLED, Gorilla Glass 4, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB or 128GB onboard storage, 12MP rear cam with 4K capability, 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2770mAh battery. There’s the standard WiFi, 4G LTE, 3G, USB-C, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC. The phone may not arrive with a headphone jack but will have a fingerprint scanner. The device will also be IP53 water- and dust-resistant.

As for the bigger Pixel 2, this one is rumored to have a 5.99-inch AMOLED screen, 2K resolution, Gorilla Glass 4, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, 8MP front-facing cam, 3450mAh battery, USB-C, WiFi, Fingerprint sensor, 4G, 3G, and a headphone jack.

So the larger Pixel 2 will have a headphone jack. We’re still hoping the other Pixel will still have it because the absence of a headphone jack turns off many people. Let’s wait and see until Google makes an official announcement.

Check out the concept images of the next-gen Pixel 2 by Concept Creator below:

VIA: SlashGear