We’re anticipating for the next-gen Pixel from Google. We’ve heard a number of rumors and speculations already and we know that the two will have the familiar design but with some major improvements. The phones may not have a headphone jack, may have an Always On display, and will run a Snapdragon 835 processor by Qualcomm. New images were leaked last week, together with a list of specs and feature. There’s also that news about Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 phone cases being up for pre-order on Mobile Fun.

We think we have enough information to do an early comparison of the two. We’ll just base them on everything we have learned so far. Most of the info were from master leakster Evan Blass who teamed up with VentureBeat. To review, last year’s Pixel phone was made by HTC while the Pixel XL was LG-manufactured.

Comparing the display size of the two generations of the Pixel XL, they are different. The Pixel XL 2 has a bigger display while the phone size is taller and slimmer. The earpiece at the head and the speaker at the foot of the front panel appear to be longer. We’re not expecting a headphone jack on this one as indicated by the bigger front-facing speakers.

At the back side, there is still the two tone design on the second-gen Pixel. We don’t see any dual cameras but only a single camera lens. This time though, it appears to be bigger. There is the fingerprint scanner and dual-LED flash on their same positions. What’s missing is the antenna line at the bottom part.

Google is expected to introduce the new Pixel XL 2 and Pixel 2 in October just like last year. We have a few more months of speculating about the new Pixel phones. The company can always announce the two earlier but we’ll see.

