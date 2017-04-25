Samsung and most of its fans have been been worrying about the state of the company, no thanks to the Note 7 debacle that ended earlier this year. Battery was the main cause and so the suppliers were at fault. Most of the Android community were probably thinking of sales would suffer but looks like the opposite is happening. In fact in South Korea, pre-orders reached 550,000 within two days.

Samsung was even targeting one million Galaxy S8 pre-orders in its native country. We can say that the Galaxy S8 duo has already exceeded expectations, even succeeding the S7 pre-orders from last year.

No exact figure was reported bUT Samsung said that Galaxy S8 and S8+ pre-orderS exceeded that of the Galaxy S7 by “more than 30 percent”. This is according to Tim Baxter, President and COO of Samsung Electronics America. We’re not sure though if this good news is for overall worldwide sales or only in the United States.

This is one good feedback but we would like to know more specifics and answer a few questions like ‘how many phones were sold in South Korea, US, other markets’, ‘how many orders were for the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+’, or ‘how many people are switching to or are coming back to Samsung’.

We’re curious about a number of things but right nowt, we’re glad that the turnout is has been positive—so far. The reddish tint on the display is being addressed already. There’s no overheating complaint yet so the quality assurance tests and 8-Point Battery Safety Check standards have been successful.

VIA: SlashGear