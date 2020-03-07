Xiaomi is not just busy designing, manufacturing, and launching new Android phones. The Chinese OEM also updates its MIUI platform regularly. The latest, the MIUI 11, has recently received a new version officially listed as MIUI 11 Beta Stable v11.0.6.0.QEJMIXM. It’s not for the latest Xiaomi phones right now but for the POCO F1. Xiaomi is still responsible for this Poco device because it was released before the sub-brand became a separate entity. This one is already Android 10 and it’s now available for POCO F1 units.

The first MIUI 11 phone we mentioned here was the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. MIUI 11 features and enhancements were then leaked for the Mi 6 and Redmi K20 Pro. Xiaomi announced MIUI 11’s schedule of release for Xiaomi and Redmi devices back in October.

A previous MIUI 11 update delivered the app drawer to Xiaomi and Redmi phones. The POCO F1 last received the Android 10 MIUI update in January. The latest update is only available for Beta Testers and Mi Pilot users.

The software update will be available via OTA (over-the-air). If you have a POCO F1, you may receive the new version in the next few days. If not, try checking manually under Settings. The release is done in batches so be patient.

A public release will be available soon. This is more like the Global Beta Stable made for Beta Team members. Feedback and suggestions are expected from the testers so the Xiaomi dev team can fix them right away.

There is no changelog provided because according to Xiaomi “Beta Stable updates can be suspended due to bugs” and “changelogs may vary when the Stable version is released to the public”. The changelog is said to be provided only after the public release. It will be available in the ROM thread.