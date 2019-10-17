Xiaomi is rolling out a new MIUI version. Features and enhancements have been leaked earlier for the Mi 6 and Redmi K20 Pro. We have yet to discover more about the update and good thing the MIUI team in India shared a list, as well as, a timeline of the rollout for each Xiaomi device. Beginning October 22 and until October 31, the Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7, Note 7s, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the POCO F1 will receive the MIUI 11.

The following devices will catch up on November 4 until November 12: Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Redmi 4, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y1, Redmi 5/5A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, and Redmi K20 Pro.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8/8A, and Redmi 7A will receive the same beginning November 13 to 29. Anytime between December 18 and 26, the MIUI 11 will be coming to the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Some of the MIUI 11 improvements and new features we know include Nature Alarm tones, Natural Sound modes, Nature Alarm tones, Wireless Print option, Gallery Monthly Viewing option, New Panchang, New Game Turbo Mode, Screen Casting, Mi Share, and Dual Clock. The MIUI update will be available via batches over-the-area (OTA).

From MIUI 10, the latest Xiaomi and Redmi phones will move to MIUI 11. It will be a global rollout and will be done in batches on schedule so be patient. Other changes in animations, themes, icons, and battery mode will be visible.