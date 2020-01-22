POCO may be its own brand now but the original Poco F1 phone under Xiaomi is still getting an update. Before the Pocophone F2 or POCO F2 is announced under the stand-alone POCO name, the gaming smartphone receives the latest Android 10 MIUI 11 update. Google’s Android 10 is now the basis of the MIUI 11 which was first released in September. It was initially made available for the Mi 6 and Redmi K20 Pro and soon reached other Xiaomi phones.

Android 10 is covered by MIUI 11. It brings many new features and enhancements including an app drawer to Redmi and Xiaomi phones. As for the Poco F1, it will finally get MIUI 11 Android 10. It received MIUI 11 a couple of months ago but that was based on Android 9 Pie OS.

The MIUI 11 Android 10 OS update is now available for download. It’s only in beta mode but the final version should be ready soon. It contains smaller changes and fixes like those overlapping issues in scrolling screenshots.

Download the ZIP file from HERE. You have to flash it manually on your device but take note that stock MIUI recovery may not work to install the build. The TWRP custom recovery must be flash first before it works.

A number of bugs and issues will still be encountered because it’s only a beta build. If you want to help in building the stable release, you may try this beta version and share your feedback and recommendations with Xiaomi. We’re assuming this device is still under Xiaomi and not under the new POCO brand.