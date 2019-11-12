The MIUI 11 is almost here for most Xiaomi devices. It has been redesigned for the new era with several features and enhancements. The first devices to get the update include the Mi 6 and the Redmi K20 Pro plus the Redmi K20. Other Redmi phones getting the update are as follows: Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7/Note 7s, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7, as well as, the POCO F1. With the MIUI 11, Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones are getting an App Drawer.

The feature hasn’t been available for Xiaomi phones. MIUI only lists the apps on the home screens. The new app drawer will soon bring apps to a dedicated space instead of always being on the home screen in an unorganized manner.

Check the MIUI launcher update to see if the app drawer on MIUI 11 is now available. Under the home screen settings, select between the new drawer mode or classic mode. Once set, swipe up while on the home screen to open the MIUI 11 app drawer. Apps recently used will show up on top of the drawer.

Those who already have MIUI 11 in China are getting the said new update. The Global Stable ROM is not available yet but it should be out soon especially for those in Europe and India. Aside from the phones we mentioned earlier, the following models are also expected to receive MIUI 11: Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 8/8A, and the Redmi 7A. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will get MIUI 11 next month.

If this is the first time you’re getting the MIUI 11, expect these features: Natural Sound modes, Nature Alarm tones, Wireless Print option, Wireless Print option, Dual Clock, Mi Share, Screen Casting, and New Game Turbo Mode. Wait for the official OTA (over-the-air) updates to get the said features.