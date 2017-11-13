We’ve been waiting for this one since January when Misfit announced that it’s venturing into the touchscreen smartwatch segment. We learned it may not have built-in GPS and it was already delayed until October. It’s listed on Amazon as one of the latest fitness trackers. The wearable has officially launched a couple of weeks ago and we’re only anticipating for orders to be delivered. Unfortunately, there appears to be another delay as the product page on Amazon has been removed.

Misfit announced the Misfit Vapor Smartwatch and sai it would be ready for purchase at misfit.com starting October 31. You can now place your order HERE but there is no exact date when delivery will begin. In a recent tweet, the Misfit said they “will be shipping Vapors to Amazon in December” when asked by one gamer (@segadc) if there is any shipment or hardware issue since Amazon said they “haven’t received any of the Vapor shipments” yet.

We will be shipping Vapors to Amazon in December. However, we cannot confirm when exactly they will be able to fulfill your order. — Misfit (@Misfit) November 6, 2017

The Misfit Vapor Smartwatch is coming. We’re sure of that but we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, let’s review the specs: a 1.39-inch full round AMOLED display screen with326ppi, 4GB storage, Touch Bezel, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and various connectivity options aside from the usual WiFi and Bluetooth (altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, microphone, and GPS).

The wearable device runs on Android Wear 2.0 but it can also work with an iPhone. Other special features include a standalone music player, magnetic charger, virtual touch bezel, heart rate with a built-in sensor, and water-resistance up to 50 meters.

SOURCE: Misfit