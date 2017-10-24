It’s here. The Misfit Vapor that is. As early as January, we learned about this device as Misfit’s first venture in the touchscreen smartwatch segment. We were told it would be running Android Wear 2.0 but wouldn’t have built-in GPS. We were expecting it would arrive in the late summer but then it was delayed until this month for some reason.

The new October launch is expected. In fact, we already saw this fitness tracker listed on Amazon. Misfit has just announced the Misfit Vapor Smartwatch. It will ready for purchase at misfit.com starting October 31.

Sign-up for Misfit Vapor email and have early access to more information about the product and availability. This Misfit Vapor is an advanced wearable that comes equipped with a 1.39-inch full round AMOLED display screen, 326ppi, 4GB storage, and a Touch Bezel.

The Misfit Vapor runs Android Wear 2.0 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. Other specs include a gyroscope, altimeter, accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, microphone, connected GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

You can customize the watch face of the Vapor with info from different apps that matter to you from your schedule to fitness goals to stock performance among others. You can add app shortcuts, see your health and fitness progress via Google Fit, and stream songs from Pandora or Google Play.

As with most Android Wear 2.0 devices, this water-resistant Misfit Vapor can be loaded with numerous wearable apps such as Runkeeper, Uber, Google Maps, Google Fit, Foursquare, Google Play Music, Google Messenger, or Lifesum. It also has built-in Google Assistant so you can just say “Ok Google” and it shall follow all your voice commands and queries.

You can choose from the Black, Rose Gold Tone, Gold Tone, or Silver Tone version. Item is available for $199.99 and should be able to work with any phone that runs at least iOS 9 or Android 4.3 or iOS 9.