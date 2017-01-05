We’ve seen reports showing that smartwatches aren’t as popular anymore and that the market has somehow lost interest in it. Wearables are another thing altogether and consumers are more drawn to it. Misfit is one of the brands that has been making its name in the wearables market, and despite the dire warnings from industry experts, they are going into the smartwatch segment with their first touchscreen device called Misfit Vapor and it is their “most advanced” device to date.

Misfit Vapor sports a 1.39-inch full round AMOLED display with a full-color palette at 326 pixels per inch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and has 4GB memory, offering Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. It has all the tracking options you would expect from a wearable, like accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor and GPS. It also has standalone music functionality so you can leave behind your smartphone if you want to listen to your music or podcasts while working out and pair it with your Bluetooth headphones. It has a dual-injected polycarbonate heart rate sensor at its stainless steel rear caseback.

The smartwatch has a touch bezel which lets you browse through all the menu of watchfaces and applications that come with the Vapor. It uses the standard USB port for charging but has a magnetic charging cradle that should give you two days of battery life. The device is also water resistant up to 50 meters and you can use it while you’re doing your swimming workouts. It has a 44mm satin-finished stainless steel upper casing which makes it more durable.

The Misfit Vapor is available in Jet Black or Rose Gold and has interchangeable straps which you can match to whatever occasion you’re going to. It will be priced at $199 but Misfit hasn’t announced when it will be available exactly, except to say it will be later this year. Let’s see if the Vapor will sink or swim in this wearable market.

SOURCE: Misfit