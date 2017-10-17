It’s been almost two years since the Fossil Group acquired the wearable technology brand Misfit. Selling seems to be the best idea for Misfit as we’ve seen several smartwatches already. Fossil also managed to introduce a slew of new wearables and we don’t think it will stop anytime soon. Other Fossil Group brands such as Michael Kors, DKNY, Armani Exchange, and Skagen have also been working on their smartwatches. The Misfit Vapor smartwatch that doesn’t have built-in GPS has been delayed but we were told to expect it this October.

Spotted on Amazon but still unannounced is this Misfit Wearables Fitness Tracker. There is no announcement yet from Misfit or Amazon but it’s already listed with some photos and information. The product is described with a smart button function that allows wireless control in taking selfies, controlling others smart home devices, and playing or pausing music. The watch works with smartphones that run on at least Android 4.3 or for at least iPhone 5 that runs iOS 9 and above. The wearable also allows alarms, vibration alerts for call and text notifications, and custom app notifications.

The smartwatch with model number MIS7005 weighs 1.6 pounds and measures .73 x 1.2 x 3.5 inches. There’s no price listed yet but we’re guessing this won’t go over anything beyond $300. Let’ wait for the official announcement.

One of the images above tells us this is the Misfit Vapor Smartwatch. So there. The Android Wear 2.0-powered Vapor is almost ready. Just wait.

SOURCE: Amazon