Meizu is one of those few Chinese OEMs that are becoming more prolific when it comes to rolling out new Android smartphones. The Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus, and Meizu 15 Lite were officially launched in China just the other day. Last month, we saw the Meizu E3 phone while the year began with the Meizu M6s’ release. The next model from the company might be something more affordable as there have been talks it will introduce an Android Go-powered smartphone.

Actually, Meizu already made the confirmation and mentioned the Android Go device will be announced before 2018 ends. Android Go is low-priced and low-specced so it doesn’t need much power.Meizu may also be planning to enter other markets. Hopefully, this will help usher the company into new mobile markets like Europe since it’s not a familiar name there.

A Meizu Android Go phone may give the OEM an idea on how to place itself within the region where competition is very high. Instead of Flyme OS, Meizu will use Android Go–the stock Android that offers less bloatware.

There aren’t many Android Go phones available but we’re expecting more will be added to the short list that includes those from Micromax in India, AlcateL 1X, Nokia 1, ZTE Tempo Go, and the Huawei Y5 Lite (2018).

VIA: Android Headlines