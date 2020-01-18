LG may be slowing down these days but we’re expecting new LG G and LG V ThinQ phones will be revealed at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. LG is determined to turn around the mobile business but it may take a while. Before all these happen, expect the other South Korean tech giant to release major OS updates for some of the flagships. The latest device to get Android 10 is the LG V50 ThinQ. An XDA developer shared the good news over on Twitter with a screenshot of the V50’s changelog in Korea.

The LG V50 ThinQ started getting the Android 10 upgrade since last week. Those enrolled in the Beta program started receiving it first. The new version includes UI changes and new features. There is now full gesture navigation support, as well as, pop-out window support.

The phone works with the LG dual-display accessory and this update also brings enhancements. When it comes to imaging, the camera app is now able to separate the video and camera modes. The Lock app has been deleted too from the device.

The OS update is only available for those in South Korea. There is no telling when Android 10 will be ready for other markets. After this update, we’re hoping LG will be more aggressive especially since it hopes to turn a profit before 2021 year-end.

When the LG G9 is introduced, we know it will arrive with Android 10 out of the box. We’re looking forward to confirming if the LG V60 and LG G9 are really one and the same but only with different connectivity.

Before the LG V50 ThinQ, the LG G7 One started receiving the Android 10 OS update. The LG G8 was said to get Android 10 before 2019 ended. More Android 10 OS updates are coming to LG phones so let’s just wait and see for further announcements.