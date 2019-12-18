Guess what’s the next phone to get an Android update? No, it’s not another Samsung phone but another one from a South Korean tech giant. The LG G7 ThinQ, LG’s 2018 flagship, was last mentioned here in June. We said then it was ready to receive a slice of Android 9.0 Pie and now six months later, the LG G7 One is ready for the Android 10 OS update. So far, a lot of smartphones have been receiving the latest Android version but this is the first time an update is rolling out for an LG phone.

The LG G8 is still expected to receive one just before the end of the year. The LG G7 One is just one but it’s one of the fastest to get Android 10 because it is mainly based on Android One. The LG G7 One owners are lucky because last year, it was also the first to get the Android Pie update.

We find it interesting and a bit confusing since the LG G7 One is only a mid-range device. It received Android 10 before any flagship. But then it is understandable now because it is Android One which means the build is lighter and is less complicated.

The update brings the Android 10 OS upgrade plus usability improvements through the latest Google patch. Camera functionality has also been improved. Make sure you have at least 750MB of free storage to start downloading and to complete the installation.