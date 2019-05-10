The LG G8 ThinQ is the latest from the other South Korean tech giant. It’s not exactly the most popular in the market today but it’s certainly one of the more interesting ones. We’re curious to know how LG is going to make a bigger name for itself since its phones aren’t really selling. It has undergone a standard durability test by JerryRigEverthing and just hit DxOMark with decent scores. A teardown is anticipated and Zack Nelson has managed to do a teardown analysis.

We have yet to do a comprehensive review of the phone’s speed and performance but it is good enough. It’s durable to last for a few years. Don’t try to open it though because you may not be able to repair it easily for the simple reason the battery is glued in.

It’s not uncommon but the video below demonstrates how it is challenging to take out the battery. Watch the LG G8 Teardown below:

The LG G8 phone is definitely durable. It will last but the LG G8 ThinQ may need some extra care.

Sure, the phone that was unveiled during the Mobile World Congress in February is promising with the touch-free hand gestures and the headphone jack. It’s not the best today but it’s a premium phone with triple rear cameras. The all-glass smartphone features lots of glue so it is difficult to pry open.

Inside, you will see how parts are modular like the cameras, headphone jack, and the charging circuit. They make repair seem easier. As for the battery, it’s not easy to take out because of the amount of glue LG used.

The video shows the battery can be damaged. That’s not good because many people want their batteries to be replaced. So if you need a new battery, might as well buy a new smartphone.