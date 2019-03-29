It’s been over a month since LG announced the G8 ThinQ. We’ve got our hands-on feature and we told you that it offers more ways to do the same thing. The smartphone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2019 with Crystal Sound OLED technology plus a selfie camera with ToF 3D sensor. LG’s latest premium flagship phone will soon be available in the United States according to a recent announcement. It will roll out officially beginning April 11 via several retailers and carriers.

Expect those carriers and stores to make their own announcement of the exact release of the new LG G series flagship phone. The device that boasts a minimalist design, topnotch camera specs, and innovative audio tech will be sold by AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile US Cellular, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, and B&H.

Pre-order for the LG G8 ThinQ begins today. Price depends on the retailer or network but it starts at $819.99. It can be pricey for some but you can get up to $150 discount for a limited time.

The phone comes equipped with Hand ID and 3D Face Unlock and Air Motion touchless control as new biometric security measures. Major specs include a large 6.1-inch screen, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, QHD+ OLED FullVision, 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, dual 16MP wide and 12MP rear shooters, 8MP selfie camera with ToF, and a 3500mAh battery. The LG G8 ThinQ runs on Android 9.0 Pie OS at launch.

LG North America’s CEO and President William Cho is proud of this new offering. In a statement, he shared: “LG G8 ThinQ has features never before seen on a phone and was meticulously designed to give consumers the latest technology from LG.”





LG G8 ThinQ Key Specs:

• OS: Android 9.0 Pie OS

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

• Display: 6.1-inch, 19.5:9, QHD+ OLED FullVision, 3120 x 1440, 564ppi

• Dimensions: 151.9 x 71.8 x 8.4mm

• Weight: 167g

• Battery: 3500mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

• RAM: 6GB

• Storage: 128GB (expandable via MicroSD)

• Cam: 16MP Wide (f1.9 / 1.0μm / 107˚) and 12MP Standard (f1.5 / 1.4μm / 78˚) (rear)

• Cam: 8MP Standard (f1.7 / 1.22μm / 80˚) with Z Camera (ToF) )front)

• Connectivity: Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C

• Others: Hand ID and 3D Face Unlock, Air Motion touchless controls, front-facing ToF sensor, Boombox Speaker, Crystal Sound OLED, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

• Colors: Carmine Red, New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray

See our LG G8 THINQ Hands-on feature here