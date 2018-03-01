The Mobile World Congress is almost over and there is still no sign of the G7. Of course, that is expected because LG told us the next-gen premium flagship phone will launch this March or April. The South Korean tech company has been thinking of rebranding the G-series offering. Development for the G7 has undergone changes and is said to have started from scratch again. This is a result of changing the business strategy. After the official launch, the device may be out in June complete with AI features and a bigger display. The LG G7 aka ‘Judy’ may be ready before we know it.

So far, we know the LG G7 will have a 6-inch OLED screen, 900PPI, 3120 x 1440 resolution, and a bigger 19.5:9 aspect ratio. That is larger than last year’s 18:9 aspect ratio that was first introduced by LG on the G6 and was soon followed by other OEMs. The G7 is also said to have a notch like the iPhone X, Essential Phone, and the upcoming Huawei P20. It will house the 8MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens. Meanwhile at the back, there will be dual 16MP rear cameras equipped with an optical stabilizer F/1.6 aperture and a wide-angle F/1.9 aperture.

Other specs may include a rear fingerprint sensor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB or 6GB RAM, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and a 3000mAh battery. Audio quality will be impressive with the DTS-X component and Boom Box technology. We’re assuming the smartphone will also have the same AI features and camera on the LG V30, as well as, the Google Assistant.

Aside from LG G7, there’s also the Huawei P20 series phones. The Chinese OEM is expected to make a big announcement but before it happens, we’re ready to hear more speculations. As for LG, the company is believed to be working on a new smartwatch, the Q7, and V35 as they were also in the same venue where the images below were captured.

VIA: YNET