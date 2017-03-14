LG is definitely busy these days. Aside from the LG G6, there’s also the LG Aristo aka LG K8 2017 which we featured only yesterday. The South Korean tech giant still has a number of mid-range and high-end phones to offer like the LG Phoenix 3 from AT&T, LG Stylo 2 Plus, LG X POWER2, and the next LG V30.

The latest to be added to LG’s lineup of Android phone is the LG Fortune which is now listed on Cricket Wireless. This is one basic Android smartphone that comes equipped with a 5-inch FWVGA display screen, 16GB onboard storage, quad-core processor, 4G LTE, connectivity, and dual cameras with Auto Shot and Gesture Shot. Standard LG phone features inclulde the QuickMemo+, Knock Code, KnockOn, and the back power key. Phone is powered by a 2500mAh battery. The battery saver mode allows the phone to be more energy-efficient and achieve a longer battery life.

LG Fortune only runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. It’s currently priced at $89.99 with activation under any of the four plans available: Unlimited, 12GB, 8GB, and 3GB.

LG Fortune Key Specs:

• OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

• Processor: 1.1 GHz quad-core

• Display: 5″ FWVGA

• Dimensions: 5.7″ x 2.85″ x 0.31″

• Battery: 2500 mAh

• Storage: Up to 16GB internal storage (microSD slot)

• Cam: 5MP with flash and HD video (rear)

• Cam: 5MP (selfie)

• Connectivity: 4G LTE, Mobile Hotspot support, Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB

• Others: microUSB, WiFi Manager, Google Maps turn-by-turn navigation

VIA: Cricket Wireless

SOURCE: LG