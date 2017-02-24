We’ve been busy focusing on the LG G6 as THE flagship phone to watch. We had no idea that the company also has another model to unveil. LG just announced the X power2 as a new multimedia-centric smartphone that is ideal for those looking for a longer battery lasting device to keep up with all their media and gaming needs. This phone will be showcased together with the G6 next week in Barcelona.

The first phone of the X Series was launched last year. We were even delighted to see X-Men-themed X Series variants. The X Power particularly impressed the mobile industry with its 4100mAh battery. This time, the next-gen version comes with a more powerful 4500mAh battery. That is high capacity for a mid-range that is worthy enough to be considered as premium. However, this is only a mid-ranger because other specs are not as high.

With the large battery, you can use the LG X power2 non-stop for one weekend or a few days with normal use. No need to recharge the unit as it can last up to 15 hours max on video playback, 18 hours of web-browsing, or 14 hours of using it for navigational purposes. If you need to charge the phone, you only need an hour or so to reach about 50% of the battery or two hours to fully charge it.

The phone features a 5.5-inch HD In-cell Touch display screen that comes with Comfort View so you can read e-books with less eye strain. LG X power2 also comes with a 13MP rear camera (with Zero Shutter Lag), and a 5MP wide angle camera (with light LED flash). Phone is mid-range but LG said it’s best for the selfie addicts with its exclusive UX and features like Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Gesture Interval Shot, and Quick Share.

LG Electronics Mobile Communications President Juno Cho said the smartphone “has the most powerful battery capacity in LG’s entire smartphone line-up so users can enjoy many hours of multimedia entertainment on its roomy display without worrying about recharging”. Device will be available in Latin America first this coming March then United States, Asia, and Europe. No word on pricing yet but we’ll know soon enough. Phone will be available in the following colors: Shiny Titan, Black Titan, Shiny Gold, and Shiny Blue.

LG X POWER2 Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

• Processor: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core

• Display: 5.5-inch HD In-cell Touch

• Dimensions: 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.4mm

• Weight: 164g

• Battery: 4500mAh

• RAM: 2GB

• Storage: 16GB ROM (expandable up to 2TB)

• Cam: 13MP rear with wide angle lens

• Cam: 5MP front with LED Flash

• Connectivity: 2G/3G/LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n), USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.2

• Others: USB OTG, Gyro Sensor

SOURCE: LG Newsroom