AT&T and LG proudly have the Phoenix series as an exclusive offering. The first model ever we saw back in 2012 has since received a number of variants. The most recent is the LG Phoenix 3 as the next AT&T GoPhone exclusive ready with mid-range specs and a very budget-friendly price. For only $79.9, you can get a 5-inch FWVGA display screen and a selfie-ready camera.

This LG Phoenix 3 also comes equipped with a 16GB onboard storage, quad-core processor, 2500mAh battery. The rear camera is also 5 megapixel just like the front-facing shooter. The Phoenix 3 is obviously an affordable device but specs aren’t compromised although you shouldn’t expect super fast performance from this smartphone.

For a sub $100 product, we say it’s good enough for basic calling, texting, e-mailing, web surfing, audio and video playback, social media use, and gaming. If you know any tools or productivity apps to download, you can even use the smartphone for more work or business. Just make sure you set your expectations not too high.

The LG Phoenix 3 will be available from AT&T via att.com online or in any authorized retailers or AT&T stores all over the country. No word if a similar model will be available in other countries or regions under a different name but we won’t be surprised if AT&T or LG decides to.

