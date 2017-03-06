We’re always interested in whatever new phone LG is working on because it’s the number one rival of Samsung as they are both from South Korea. Now that Samsung is in a not so good place and has delayed the Galaxy S8, LG can take advantage of the situation by coming up with more impressive phones. The LG G6 is the most recent premium flagship offering but another LG device has just been benchmarked on Geekbech. The phone is said to be powered by Androi 7.0 Nougat already.

The phone is listed with model number LG-K530 which is said to be the Stylo 2 Plus–an obvious follow-up to last year’s LG Stylo 2. The added ‘Plus’ means bigger or more enhanced but we’re looking for a faster and better performance.

Sighted on Geekbench is a quick list of the features: ARM Qualcomm octa-core processor , 2GB RAM, and Android 7.0 Nougat. That’s really nothing but at least we know now that an improved Stylo 2 will be ready soon.

The LG Stylos 2 was unveiled back in June 2016 with faster performance and better specs. Memory and storage are either 2GB RAM/16GB and 3GB RAM/32GB while a microSD card slot will provide extra storage. As with the Stylo 2, this one also takes care of fingerprint sensor authorization and features that usual LG includes in its smartphones like Quick Memo, Off Memo, and Pen Keeper.

VIA: GSMArena