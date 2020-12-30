We’re facing a new year but that doesn’t mean the end of many things. We’re hopeful 2021 will be better for all of us. To end the year, here is a teaser of the next big thing from LG. The other South Korean tech giant is hoping to release a number of new innovative products next year including the LG Rollable Phone, LG Rainbow, and the LG Q83. There is also a new phone from the LG Stylo series–the LG Stylo 7 5G. This one was rendered recently and now Steve Hemmerstoffer is showing off a new set of images.

Master Leakster @OnLeaks is saying the upcoming LG Stylo 7 will have a 5G variant. The phones will launch in early 2021. LG isn’t exactly a newbie in the 5G game. It already has 5G phones in its lineup include the LG K92 5G, LG Velvet 5G, and the LG Wing 5G.

The LG Stylo 7 5G will only differ from the regular LG Stylo 7 when it comes to connectivity. The other one will only come with 4G/LTE support. Obviously, the 5G model will be slightly more expensive. It will rival the Samsung Galaxy Note mainly because it also comes with a stylus.

LG is sticking to a simple and standard design as usual. The Stylo line isn’t exactly the series LG is being playful with. The phone is said to arrive with a large 6.8-inch flat display with punch hole cutout in the middle for the selfie shooter.

LG Stylo 7 5G Specs

Dimensions of the phone are probably 170.4 x 77.2 x 8.8mm. The camera bump may reach 10mm. Other possible features are as follows: a triple rear camera setup, fingerprint sensor on the right edge, and of course, the integrated stylus.