The Huawei P40 Pro is the top Chinese OEM’s most premium flagship offering today. It will be overtaken by the Huawei Mate 40 series later this year. At the moment, it is the No. 1 phone on DxOMark. It’s one of the best camera phones and we won’t argue with that. It will never be out in the US but we recently told you it’s coming to Europe soon. The mobile king features a new camera module and like most flagships, we’re interested in how the parts are laid out inside.

Such an expensive phone has premium parts. This teardown video by Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything shows us how Huawei carefully designed the mobile device. Standards are in place to ensure high quality and top performance. The company is already an expert in this area as proven by its many phones over the years.

There may be questions about security and privacy as what the Trump administration believes but no doubt, Huawei knows premium quality. The Huawei P40 Pro is expensive but there are reasons for that even if there is no Google Play Store.

The Huawei P40 Pro is great but nothing new really from the previous models. Some specs have been upgraded to newer or higher versions. With that said, opening the smartphone is easy.

Watch the full Huawei P40 Pro teardown video:

Zack knows what he is doing. There is no complicated design here. Opening from the corners is safe. Removing the parts is easy. The teardown is definitely easy–a walk in the park for experts like Zack Nelson.

The Huawei P40 Pro looks a lot like the Huawei P30 Pro. The camera is better in some ways but not many people may notice it. Perhaps Huawei has already reached the pinnacle of success when it comes to camera performance? What do you think?