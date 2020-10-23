Huawei has officially launched its premium flagship series. The top Chinese OEM has recently announced two new phones: the Mate 40 Pro and the Mate 40 Pro+. There is no more regular Mate 40. It seems Huawei wants to remind the public that its flagship devices are really “pro”–with or without Google. This is the brand’s most powerful line-up ever. It’s a “leap further ahead” in numerous ways as Huawei is dedicated to always come up with the best Mate devices.

Both the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro+ run on the first 5 nanometer 5G chipset in the world–Kirin 9000 5G. They come with the Ultra Vision Cine Camera system. The Space Ring Design of the Mate line has become iconic throughout the years and it’s still there but made better.

The phones also come with a HUAWEI 88° Horizon Display that allows an immersive viewing experience. They are protected from dust and water as made possible by the IP68 rating. The smartphones come with a silky curve design so they are more comfortable in your hands.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ is available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. These two are known as nano-tech ceramic finishes. The Mate 40 Pro comes in either White, Black, or Mystic Silver finish. You can also choose the vegan leather versions in Green or Yellow.

The Huawei Mate 40 series runs on a Kirin 9000 series SoC, up to 3.13 GHz CPU, 24-core Mali-G78 GPU, and a 3-core NPU. Both models come with a 6.76-inch screen each with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Huawei Consumer BG’s Executive Director and CEO Richard Yu proudly shared: “Each year the HUAWEI Mate Series brings the most exciting technology together into one stunning package. This is what defines the Mate Series DNA and is all made possible by our dedication to innovation. In these unprecedented times, we remain committed to creating a better future, with innovative technology that delivers a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of consumers. In the future, we will continue working closely with our partners to bring the Seamless AI Life experience to consumers all around the world.”

The two phones are basically the same but the cameras differ. the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ comes with a 50MP wide camera with f/1.9 aperture with OIS, 20MP ultra-wide (f/2.4), 8MP 10x periscope lens (f/4.4 with OIS), a 12MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4 with OIS), plus a ToF camera. A 69 euro ($81) Ring Light Case with LED lighting can make everything even better. The device features the latest Huawei SuperCharge (up to 66W) and comes with a 50W wireless car charger.

The two new Huawei Mate phones can work with the M-Pen 2 stylus. It supports 4096 levels of pressure with tilt-tracking. As in the past, a Mate 40 RS with Porsche Design will also be released with a different casing with different finishes plus a thermal sensor.

Now let’s talk about pricing. The starting price will be 899 euros which are about $1,060 in the US. That is for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model. The 256GB model is 1,199 euro ($1,415). The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ will cost 1,399 euro ($1,651) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The most expensive model will be the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS (12GB/512GB) at 2,295 euros ($2,708). The M-Pen 2 stylus is sold separately at 99 euro ($117).