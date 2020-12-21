The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ isn’t officially an “Android” phone but the EMUI that runs it is still based on Android. The custom interface may be limited but many people still want the smartphone for its premium specs and features. For one, Huawei’s cameras are really great. Imaging performance and results are usually high especially on DxOMark. For several years, the premium flagships from Huawei always rank number one whenever a new model comes out. Before today, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro was on top.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro has just been replaced by its more premium sibling–the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+. The score difference is three. Let’s review the camera specs first of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ model.

The smartphone’s primary shooter is a 50MP 1/1.28″ sensor with 23mm f/1.9-aperture lens. It’s the same with the Pro variant but with the addition of an optical image stabilization. The ultra-wide camera is 20MP 1/1.54″ with 14mm f/2.4 aperture, two tele-cameras, 12MP camera module with f/2.4-aperture lens and 3x magnification, 8MP camera f/4.4-aperture lens, and 10x zoom. Other features include an LED flash, ToF 3D sensor, multispectral color temperature sensor, and 4K video recording capability of 2160p/60 fps (2160p/30 fps tested).

DxOMark has given the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ a score of 139 (144 Photo, 98 Zoom, and 115 Video). The premium camera phone offers a lot of advantages over other devices. It shows wide dynamic range in all conditions, excellent detail in most conditions, and fast and consistent autofocus in most situations. Under bright light and indoor, you will see good white balance and nice colors with the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ camera.

Autofocus is fast and consistent in most situations. Ultra-wide camera shots show good detail and low noise levels. There’s excellent detail and low noise in tele shots, as well as, wide dynamic range and good texture/noise in night shots. Using the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ camera for videos, bright light and indoor videos present very good texture/noise tradeoff and effective video stabilization.

There are some downsides though like color quantization, aliasing, and ghosting artifacts sometimes show. At close-range, you may notice shallow depth of field and occasional focus failures. Under low light you will notice sharpness differences between video frames. Preview images are often shown significantly different from capture.

With the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+’s number one ranking, it has replaced the Huawei Mate 40 Pro which was named the same only last October. Now this makes three premium phones from Huawei within top 4. The Huawei P40 Pro now ranks fourth, after the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

We remember saying the Huawei P40 Pro+ is ‘best camera on phone yet’ a few months ago. We can expect this will be replaced soon, at least, on DxOMark by either the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Huawei P50 or P50 Pro. Let’s wait and see.