As we mentioned yesterday, Xiaomi has officially launched a new Mi phone. The Mi 10 Ultra is a device that sums up a decade of innovation by the Chinese OEM that was once the mobile king in its country. The smartphone is described as record-setting because of its many premium flagship specs and features starting with the 120x AI super zoom. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate plus 10-bit color depth. When it comes to battery charging, it’s fast whether wired, wireless, or reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi CEO and founder Lei Jun presented the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. It is more focused on the camera so we can say it’s a camera-centric offering that DxOMark already gave it a high score of 130. It’s the new king on DxOMark, beating the Huawei P40 Pro after five months.

The smartphone will be sold in mainland China beginning August 16. It’s priced at RMB 5,299 which is about $762 in the US. No word when the device will reach other markets.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra offers the ultimate in photography. It comes with a low-light telephoto camera that does the job right. We have yet to test this one out but we’re just looking at the features and the numbers.

The 120x AI super zoom camera is joined by an IMX586 image sensor that allows 8K video recording and high-quality night shots, a 1.6μm four-in-one Super Pixel, periscope camera with OIS, and a viewfinder mode. The phone’s main camera is a 48MP ultra-large pixel with Dual Native ISO Fusion dynamic technology. There’s also HDR, HDR10 video capture, 20MP 128° ultra-wide-angle lens, 12MP portrait lens, and 2x optical zoom with 50mm focal length.

According to DxOMark, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra offers accurate white balance, good white balance in flash shots, and excellent detail at medium- and long-range zoom. There are good target exposure and wide dynamic range. The phone allows pleasantly bright exposures and a wide dynamic range in night shots. The ultra-wide camera also delivers a very wide field of view and good dynamic range. The bokeh effect is pleasant with strong but natural-looking blur.

Recording videos with the Mi 10 Ultra is also pleasant. Autofocus is fast and repeatable while white balance is accurate. It shows nice color in almost all situations. You will notice very good texture and noise trade-off in all conditions plus very effective stabilization, especially in bright light.

There are some not-so-good things though. You may see fusion artifacts in HDR scenes, depth artifacts on complex objects in bokeh mode, and strong yellow cast under low sodium vapor light. There’s also slight luminance noise in most conditions, noise and loss of detail in ultra-wide shots, and occasional unnatural texture rendering on fine details in HDR shots. Videos may also show flickering, color quantization, aliasing, and moiré plus slightly low target exposure in indoor videos occasionally or slightly limited dynamic range.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Key Specs:

• OS: Android 10, MIUI 12

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Kyro 585 CPU, Octa-core CPU, up to 2.84 GHz, AdrenoTM 650 GPU

• Display: 6.67-inch OLED TrueColor curved display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, FHD+, 120 Hz refresh rate

• Dimensions: 162.38 x 75.04 x 9.45mm

• Weight: 221.8g

• Battery: 4500mAh with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, TÜV Rheinland 3.0 certification for fast charging

• RAM:8GB/12GB/16GB

• Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Cam: 48MP ultra-clear primary camera, 120x digital zoom telephoto lens, 20MP ultra-wide angle 128° camera, 12MP portrait lens (rear)

• Cam: 20MP 1.8mm in-display selfie camera

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, 5G MultiLink, Multi-functional NFC and IR blaster, USB Type-C

• Colors: Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, Transparent Edition