Huawei has finally and officially revealed its new premium flagship phones. No, there is still no Android OS and we don’t think the company is ever going back to Google’s mobile OS anytime soon. The Huawei P40 has been announced together with the Huawei P40 Pro variant. As expected, DxOMark managed to get a hold of the device early. A review of the camera is now on the website and guess what, DxOmark has a new King. Around the same time last year, the Huawei P30 Pro was crowned and this year is no different.

The Huawei P40 Pro displaces the OPPO Find X2 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The two actually overtook the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G but only for a few months. Huawei continues its tradition of making the best camera phones and another place in DxOMark rankings proves that it does.

Not that Huawei needs proof. Only one needs to look at the photos. You don’t even have to be an expert to say the Huawei P40 Pro camera is really good. Huawei has already balanced hardware and software performance through the years.

To review, the Huawei P40 Pro boasts a rear quad-camera system. It consists of a 50MP wide shooter with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, and omnidirectional PDAF + 12MP Periscope (telephoto) with 5x optical zoom + 40MP f/1.8 with PDAF + a TOF 3D (depth) sensor. The phone features an LED flash, Leica optics, HDR, and panorama. When it comes to video recording, it uses HDR and gyro-EIS and can record up to 2160p at 30/60fps.

The selfie camera system has two shooters: a 32MP one with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus plus an IR TOF 3D (depth/biometrics sensor). It comes with HDR and can capture 1080p at 30/60fps and 2160p at 30/60fps.

The Huawei P40 Pro has received a final score of 128 (140 Photo, 105 Video). It delivers a number of good things like good details in bokeh shots and long- to medium-range zoom shots. Night shots show accurate exposure. The camera offers excellent texture and noise balance and a very wide dynamic range. It’s also consistently fast and offers accurate autofocus in all conditions. You may see occasional underexposure in bright light and some inaccurate color rendering plus white balance cast. You may also notice strong chroma noise in night mode images and lack of fine detail in faces.

When it comes to video recording, the smartphone brings good texture and noise balance in both outdoor and indoor clips, nice vivid colors in all conditions, and a very effective image stabilization. You can also count on a wide dynamic range, as well as, accurate and fast autofocus with good tracking. There may be a slight white balance cast under tungsten lights and visible temporal noise in textured areas. You may even notice some difference in sharpness between frames.