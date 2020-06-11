It’s already available in China and now the flagship P40 Pro+ with most professional smartphone camera ever is making its way to the European market. Huawei P40 Pro+ is up for preorder and is slated to go on sale in Europe (including in the UK) from June 25. The camera is going to be outright bait for its takers, though the phone is no less on the features either. Of course, just like other Huawei models, this one also lacks Google apps support, which could be the only downside visible.

Huawei fans have gotten used to the largest Chinese OEM’s own app ecosystem and may not miss the Google service so much, nonetheless, it remains one deterrent that pulls people away from making a commitment to Huawei. That said, the P40 Pro+ with camera setup boasting 100x zoom capability, has the potential to turn tables in favor of the company especially with professional photographers and amateurs, who wouldn’t want to miss out on the phone’s amazing camera prowess.

For the rundown on specs and features of the Huawei P40 Pro+ – the phone comes equipped with a 6.58-inch 90Hz curved edge OLED display with 2640 x 1200 pixels resolution. It comes with IP68 rating for splash, water and dust resistance, and features Kirin 990 5G processor under the hood. Running EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10, the phone has a 4200mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

For the optics, which is going to be the major selling point, the Huawei P40 Pro+ has a 50MP RYYB sensor with f/1.9 aperture, 40MP RYYB “Cine” ultra-wide lens, 8MP super zoom lens, and 8MP telephoto camera + a 3D depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture with autofocus, depth and biometric sensor.

This is not it, the phone also offers superior video quality, it provides HDR and 1080p/2160p recording at 30/60fps along with ultra-slow motion and 4K time-lapse videos. With all the mentioned features and more, the Huawei P40 Pro+ will retail in Europe for €1,399 (approx. $1,580) and for £1,299 (about $1640) in the UK.