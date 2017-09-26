The Huawei Mate 10 Lite aka Maimang 6 is now ready in China. The quad camera bearing smartphone was launched yesterday after several weeks of rumors and leaks. We have yet to see the official Mate 10 or Mate 10 Pro but we’re certain the two will arrive very soon. We’re guessing before the month of September ends or early next month in time for the launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 by Google.

The latest information we have about the Mate and Mate 10 Pro are promo materials that show the specs and features of the flagship duo. There’s the Kirin 970 processor powering the phones plus the AI features that can make them smarter and even more useful.

This AI for the Huawei Mate 10 series will be perfect for the mobile photography enthusiasts. The dual Leica lens system may be enough but the imaging technology is made better with the AI that can recognize different scenes. The system can identify up to 14 scenes and can adjust the camera settings automatically. What’s even better is the digital assistant that can translate any text captured by the camera if there’s any as made possible by a Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

We can expect the Huawei Mate 10 and 10 Pro to have the following: new Leica dual camera with SUMMLUX-H lenses and f/1.6 aperture, an IP67 waterproof design, Cat. 18 LTE connectivity, and a 4000mAh battery with Super Charge technology. We’re looking forward to confirming all these information on October 16 when Huawei makes a formal announcement.

VIA: GSMArena

SOURCE: lesnumeriques.com