Much has been said about the upcoming Huawei Mate 10. The top Chinese OEM’s new premium flagship smartphone is expected to be unveiled next month. An October 16 launch date is rumored but we’re taking everything with a grain of salt. We’ve actually featured the smartphone a number of times already and said that it will have a smart text color selector, better Leica lens and camera features, and that it will be powered by a Kirin 970 processor.

Our latest information now includes the possibility of the phone having three variants: Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, and Mate 10 Lite. This news isn’t exactly surprising because we’ve witnessed this in the past. The idea shared included information that the Huawei Mate 10 will come equipped with a 5.9-inch Full HD IPS LCD screen, dual camera system with Leica lens, and an embedded fingerprint scanner on the home button.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro could have what the company calls an EntireView screen. The display will be AMOLED with QHD resolution while camera system will be the same as the standard Mate 10. Meanwhile, the Mate 10 Lite will have the same 5.9-inch Full HD screen and processor. This one though will not have Leica lens.

That’s three possible Mate 10 variants but Huawei is also believed to be working on another smartphone exclusive for China. This is the first time we’re hearing about it but the Huawei Maimang series is also said to be the G series sold in other regions. The Maimang 6 in China would be the Huawei G10 outside. There is no confirmation yet but a new teaser from the company says the Maimang 6 will be launched this coming September 22.

Rumor has it the Maimang 6 will boast of an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will be the first Huawei phone to feature such but the premium Mate 10 is expected to follow next. When it comes to specs, the Maimang 6 will feature a 5.9-inch screen with 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, 16MP and 2MP dual rear cameras, 13MP and 2MP dual front-facing cameras, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion, and a 3240mAh battery. The processor is unknown but it will be octa-core.

