The Honor 9 is Huawei’s latest bestseller for its sub-brand. It was launched in China way back in June after hitting TENAA earlier. Images and specs were also revealed before official launch. It soon got the teardown treatment from MyFixGuide and was announced to be headed to select countries in Europe including the Honor 9 Premium variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Unfortunately, it’s not coming to the United States although we’re still crossing our fingers that the Chinese OEM will work harder to bring it to North America. In China, the device has recently gotten a new color option. A Robin Blue version of the Honor 9 is now available on Vmall.com with a ¥ 2699.00 price tag which is around $405 in the US.

To review, the Honor 9 comes equipped with the following specs and features: a 5.15-inch Full HD screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, Kirin 960 processor, 20MP plus 12MP dual cameras, 8MP selfie camera, microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB max), NFC, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, WiFi, and a 3200 mAh battery.

Apart from the Robin Blue version, there’s also the Gold, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Glacier Gray color options. Rumor has is there also be other colors such as Peach Pink (Red), Orange, and Yellow.

VIA: Vmall