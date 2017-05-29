Wasn’t it just last February when the Huawei Honor V9 was made official? It’s also known as the Honor V8 Pro but now we’ve got some information about the Honor 9. Yes, there will still be an Honor 9 as the next-gen of the Honor 8. Specs and images of the phone reached TENAA so this means the device is almost ready to be officially unveiled in China. We find it more interesting though that two very similar models are listed–one with a 4GB RAM and the other a 6GB RAM.

The mid-range flagship by the Chinese OEM is said to launch next month. Actually, three variants have been benchmarked: STF-TL10, STF-AL00, and STF-AL10. Features listed include a 5.15-inch TFT screen, 1920 x 1080 Fulll HD resolution, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM/6GB RAM, microSD card slot, 2.4GHz Kirin octa-core processor, and a 3100mAH battery. When it comes to imaging, we can also expect a dual camera system like the Honor 8 so you will see the 20MP + 12MP dual camera with single LED flash, and an 8MP selfie dual camera.

Device runs Android 7.0 although we know Huwai can also use Android 7.1.1 Nougat instead for the newer phones. Dimensions of the phone will be 147.3 × 70.9 × 7.45mm and it will weigh 155 grams. Looking at the images, the Honor 9 looks longer and slimmer than its predeccesor although it’s not really noticeable for most people.

The Huawei Honor 9 appears to be available in gold but we know there will also be other color options. Pricing could be around 3000 Yuan or roughly $437 in the United States.

