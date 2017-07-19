Huawei launched the Honor 9 in China with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage only last June a couple of weeks after it hit TENAA and was leaked earlier in March. Huawei confirmed that it’s not arriving in the United States but is definitely coming to Europe. Actually, it’s already out in some countries in the region.

The flagship Honor 9 was also introduced with the Honor 9 Premium variant. The latter is now confirmed to be arriving in Europe complete with the 128GB built-in storage and 6GB RAM. It’s the “premium” version so you can expect it to be fast and perform really well. We know the smartphone is good as seen in a teardown treatment.

The very sleek Honor 9’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is currently selling in Europe for around $340. The Premium model will be slightly more expensive at $440–putting it in the mid- to premium category. It will also be out in three color versions–Midnight Black, Glacier Gray, and Sapphire Blue. The blue and gray models will be available starting August 28 while the black model will be ready later on September 30. Pricing starts at 499 Swiss francs which is only slightly more expensive than the 459 Swiss francs for the standard 4GB/64GB model.

VIA: WinFuture