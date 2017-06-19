The new Honor 9 by Huawei hit TENAA last month and soon, the mobile device was launched in China with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The specs are overwhelming so we expect nothing less from the number one Chinese OEM. As with any teardown, we know this one will reveal how the components are positioned inside and how they work with one together.

To review, the Honor 9 opened by MyFixGuide has the following specifications: 5.1-inch IPS LCD screen, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, HiSilicon Kirin 960 Octa-core processor , Dual 20MP and 12 MP rear cameras, 8MP selfie cam, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and EMUI 5.1 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat.

Opening the back panel is easy with a hair dryer and a suction cup. There are no screws at the bottom because the phone boasts of a nice double sided glass design. There’s still the headphone jack, USB Type-C, and speaker grill at the bottom of the device. With the help of a pick, you can easily slide to open the panel.

As with most smartphones, this one still uses the three-stage design: lower part has the USB-C board, middle has the battery, while the upper part has the motherboard. Huawei has added graphite thermal sticks to cover the fuselage.

Removing the visible screws reveals some some materials and a complex workmanship as described by MyFixGuide. It’s something well-designed and properly manufactured. It may take some time removing those screws and stickers but at least we know the Honor 9 can be worth your hard-earned money.

If you know how to fix the insides of a gadget, you will understand how this Honor 9 can be fixed easily. You need to have knowledge, otherwise, you will find the phone difficult to pry open and repair.

VIA: MyFixGuide